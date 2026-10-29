Christa Pike's Death Sentence Expected to Stand After Botched Execution

Christa Pike survived two lethal injections ... but Tennessee's governor is signaling she may not get a free pass from death row just because the state failed to execute her the first time.

Gov. Bill Lee addressed Pike's fate Wednesday ... saying he expects her death sentence to remain in place despite the botched execution that left her hospitalized.

Asked whether Tennessee would attempt to execute Pike again or commute her sentence to life in prison, Lee told reporters, "I suspect her sentence will be the same as before unless determined otherwise by the courts."

In other words ... surviving an execution doesn't necessarily mean escaping a death sentence.

As we previously reported, Pike was given two doses of the lethal injection drug pentobarbital during her September 30 attempted execution ... but witnesses said she was still alive after the drugs were administered.

Play video content Video: Christa Pike's Lawyers Call for Death Sentence to Be Commuted After Failed Execution

Her attorneys claimed prison officials struggled to find a usable vein, making multiple attempts to insert an IV ... before Pike was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries to her arms.

The 50-year-old eventually regained consciousness and was able to speak and walk again ... and has since returned to prison, where she continues receiving medical care.

The disastrous execution attempt has sparked major fallout in Tennessee ... with Lee halting all executions through the end of 2026 while officials investigate what went wrong.

Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada has also resigned ... and is expected to leave his position by the end of the month.

Pike was sentenced to death for the brutal 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer, a 19-year-old fellow Job Corps student in Knoxville.