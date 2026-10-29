Dolly Parton's Estate Demands Bodycam Footage of Incident With Nephew On Day She Died

The company managing Dolly Parton's estate is asking for bodycam footage of an incident at the hospital on the day she died ... and it involves the late country icon's nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver, and police.

In court docs obtained by TMZ ... She's Alive -- the entity overseeing Dolly's estate -- has demanded all body-worn camera footage from officers who responded to the incident at Vanderbilt Medical Center on August 24 and 25 ... though we are told there was no altercation.

Sources close to Bryan -- who was not cited by police -- tell TMZ … Bryan showed up to Vanderbilt Medical Center to discuss coordinating logistics of moving Dolly's body to the funeral home.

We're told it was not an altercation, but a simple discussion, and in no way was Bryan out of line.

Play video content Video: Country Music Legend Dolly Parton Dead at 80

He didn't show up to see Dolly one last time -- he had already done that on her terms. Our sources say he was there to assist in the transportation of her body.

Bryan believes police showed up because they were somehow instructed to keep him away from Dolly. We're told police acted like Bryan was a fugitive when he walked into the hospital.

We reported earlier ... Bryan has been accused by the folks managing the estate of making threats against Dolly's businesses, but he claims he was only threatening to harm their reputation, not anyone physically.

While Bryan had sought to stop the extension of the temporary restraining order against him and his security company ... the court extended the order until Nov. 10, the next time parties meet in court.

As you know ... Bryan was fired by the estate over the explosive texts he sent ... weeks after the singer tapped Bryan to record her death announcement video.