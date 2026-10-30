Stefon Diggs Fires Back At Male Sexual Assault Accuser Over Tweet

Stefon Diggs is firing back at his male sexual assault accuser being offended by a tweet he made … claiming he can be mad all he wants because everything he said was true ... TMZ has learned.

In newly filed court docs, the Washington Commanders star denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit brought by Christopher Griffith.

As we previously reported, Christopher claims he was friends with Stefon and says he was flown out to the NFL star’s home in Maryland in May 2023 for a celebrity basketball game. Christopher claims Stefon drugged him and came on to him ... despite him saying no.

He claimed Stefon had associates beat him up a week later for refusing his advances. Stefon denies any of that happened or that he had his friends attack Christopher. He also denies even coming on to Christopher and claims the man actually tried to steal clothing from him … which is what led to him being cut off.

Stefon was the first to sue Christopher … claiming his rep had been damaged due to the alleged lies Christopher was spreading around.

In his counterclaims, Christopher argued Stefon defamed him after the lawsuit was filed. He said the NFL star posted a tweet claiming, “Lying on my name because he got caught stealing.”

Stefon added in his post, “At the end when I prove this n**** a liar and a bitch ass n****, then what?"

In his new filing, Stefon said his statements were true and he can’t be held liable for speaking the truth.