Stefon Diggs Slams Man Claiming He Coordinated Beatdown Over Stolen Ferrari

Stefon Diggs is firing back at claims that he had a man assaulted because he believed he had something to do with his stolen Ferrari ... TMZ has learned.

In recently filed court docs, the Washington Commanders wide receiver said Nigel King, the man suing him for defamation, has provided no proof that he instructed others to beat Nigel up on December 4, 2025.

As TMZ first reported, Nigel said he works as a concierge for rich clients, like Stefon. He said Stefon hired him to handle travel and other logistics, including helping the NFL star coordinate his Ferrari being sent from Miami to New York in July 2024.

According to Nigel, the luxury car was stolen by third parties, but he claims Stefon decided to blame him for the incident ... despite him never being charged, cited, or identified as a suspect.

Stefon also denied that any statement he made about Nigel was defamatory. He asked for multiple charges to be tossed from the case and for the man to pay a portion of his legal fees racked up so far.

As TMZ first reported, Nigel filed a lawsuit against Stefon, the NFL star’s brother Darez Diggs, and other individuals.

He says Stefon ran around telling people he was responsible for the stolen Ferrari in 2024.

Nigel claims he was assaulted on December 4, 2025, at Tootsie’s Cabaret in Florida, by Stefon’s associates … which he believes was done at the direction of Stefon.