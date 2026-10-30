'Days of Our Lives' Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly Cause of Death Revealed

"Days of Our Lives" actor Robert Kelker-Kelly's cause of death has been revealed as arteriosclerotic heart disease ... according to multiple reports.

According to the Office of the Regional Medical Examiner in St. Charles, Missouri, the condition caused by plaque buildup in the arteries is listed as Robert's primary cause of death, with his manner of death ruled "natural." He was 62.

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As TMZ previously reported, Robert died Oct. 3 ... we were told he had complained of chest pain before becoming unresponsive at his Missouri home.

Police said nothing at the scene appeared suspicious, and the circumstances looked consistent with a medical event.

Robert was best known for playing Bo Brady on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995, taking over the role from Peter Reckell.

He played the character opposite Kristian Alfonso's Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna's Billie Reed before Reckell returned to the role in 1995.