'Days of Our Lives' Actor Robert Kelker-Kelly Died After Complaining of Chest Pain

Robert Kelker-Kelly died after complaining of chest pain and becoming unresponsive at his Missouri home ... TMZ has learned.

The St. Peters Police Department tells TMZ ... officers responded to Kelker-Kelly's home on October 3 around 8:16 PM for a report of an unconscious man who was not breathing. CPR was already in progress while police and EMS were en-route.

Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

Law enforcement tells us there was nothing suspicious at the scene, and the circumstances appeared consistent with a medical event.

Kelker-Kelly was best known for playing Bo Brady on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995. He took over the role from Peter Reckell and appeared opposite Kristian Alfonso's Hope Brady and Lisa Rinna's Billie Reed.

Kelker-Kelly made headlines earlier this year after Rinna discussed their contentious relationship in her memoir. She accused him of being verbally abusive, manipulative and playing mind games with her while they worked together on the soap. She also claimed his abrupt departure prompted NBC to provide security for her and Alfonso.