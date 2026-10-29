Savannah Chrisley & Jason Galanis Married in Cayman Islands in July

Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis aren't getting married soon ... because they've apparently already tied the knot.

According to marriage records -- originally obtained by People -- Savannah and Jason got married at a Baptist church in the Cayman Islands back in July ... months after they got engaged there.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As we reported ... Savannah revealed the relationship and her pregnancy on an episode of her 'Unlocked' podcast Tuesday -- though she never said if the two were just engaged or already husband and wife.

Some folks were convinced they were married because Savannah was wearing a diamond wedding band in photos posted online by the jeweler and professional photogs.

Play video content Video: Todd Chrisley Opens Up About Struggling With Daughter's Engagement

Savannah's dad -- Todd Chrisley -- also didn't deny the wedding rumors during an episode of Bunnie Xo's "Dumb Blonde Podcast," which came out Thursday. He did, however, say he wasn't stoked on their 27-year age gap when they began dating.

Jason and Savannah only dated about a year before they got married ... having first met shortly after President Donald Trump commuted his fraud sentence.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

While it's unclear whether Jason and Todd interacted while in the joint, we do know the two were housed at the same prison together before their respective releases.

Savannah's purchased the happy couple's Nashville-area house -- which we now know is a marital home -- for $2.2 million.