Todd Chrisley Didn't Initially 'Embrace' Savannah Dating Jason Galanis Due To Age-Gap

Play video content Video: Todd Chrisley Opens Up About Struggling With Daughter's Engagement

Todd Chrisley wasn't initially a fan of his daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with fiancé Jason Galanis ... and it was all over their 27-year age gap.

Todd told Bunnie Xo on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast Thursday ... things got to the point where he had to accept Savannah and Jason or "lose my daughter."

He added ... "And nothing is ever coming between me and my daughter. I love Savannah with my heart and soul, but did I advocate for this? No, but I will tell you that he has treated her with the utmost of respect."

Todd revealed that after Jason asked for her hand in marriage, Todd told him ... "You do understand that she may be the only love that you claim you've ever had, but you won't be her only love."

Apparently, Jason replied ... "Well, it's my job while I am to make sure she never forgets it."

Jason -- who is expecting a child with Savannah -- and Todd have quite a bit in common.

Not only were they both recipients of clemency from President Donald Trump, but they also served hard time at the same prison, at the same time, for their federal fraud convictions.