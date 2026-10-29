Savannah Chrisley and Jason Galanis: Never Before-Seen Photos From Early Romance

Savannah Chrisley and her new fiancé, Jason Galanis, were already making waves just one month into their romance ... and TMZ has obtained never-before-seen photos of the couple getting playful in a swimming pool during a tropical getaway.

The photos were snapped in August 2025 at the Ritz-Carlton in Grand Cayman, just weeks after the two began dating.

In the pics, Savannah rocks a red bikini while perched on Jason's shoulders in the pool. The couple appears to be having a blast, splashing around with friends and playing with a large inflatable shark.

Other shots show Savannah and Jason hanging out with their group in the water ... offering an early glimpse into their romance before the world knew they were an item.

As we previously reported ... Savannah was spotted getting cozy with a mystery man in the Cayman Islands in August 2025, but sources close to her insisted she was single and simply enjoying a vacation with friends.

Fast-forward to this week ... Savannah revealed she's engaged to Jason and pregnant with their first child.

As we reported ... Savannah and Jason are shacking up in a $2.2 million Nashville-area home she purchased in February. We also uncovered Jason's financial past, with divorce documents listing more than $100 million in historical financial liabilities, including restitution, forfeitures, and taxes.

Savannah previously revealed Jason first reached out in June 2025 to congratulate her after President Donald Trump pardoned her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley. The two began dating the following month.