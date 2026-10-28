Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Helped Teach Fellow Prisoners

Savannah Chrisley's fiancé apparently made quite the impression while serving time in federal prison ... 'cause TMZ has obtained records showing he was praised for his work ethic, teaching skills, and willingness to help fellow inmates.

According to Federal Bureau of Prisons records filed in court and obtained by TMZ, Jason Galanis received glowing reviews in a July 2017 work performance evaluation while serving as a volunteer tutor.

Prison officials wrote that Jason volunteered to teach several classes to fellow inmates and made a genuine effort to turn his negative experience behind bars into something positive.

The evaluation praised his teaching abilities and credited him with encouraging other prisoners to pursue their educational goals.

Jason earned the highest possible ratings in several categories, including quality and quantity of work, initiative, willingness to learn, and ability to work with others.

He also received top marks for following instructions and working with supervisors.

Most notably, prison officials indicated they would promote Jason to a more demanding job with higher pay if he worked for them outside prison.

As we reported ... Jason was sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison for his role in multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes before President Donald Trump commuted his sentence in March 2025.

TMZ also revealed Savannah's dad, Todd Chrisley, served time at the same federal prison in Florida with their sentences overlapping in 2023.

As we first reported ... documents from Jason's divorce to his first wife listed tens of millions of dollars in restitution, forfeiture, and other financial obligations.