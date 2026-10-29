Todd Chrisley Says He Worked As Escort at 18, Details First Hook Up

Play video content Video: Todd Chrisley Reveals He Was an 18-Year-Old Escort and Details His First Hookup Dumb Blonde Podcast

Todd Chrisley says he was briefly a member of the world's oldest profession ... getting down with an older woman in the back of a limo for cash when he was just 18 years old.

The reality star opened up about his time as an escort during an interview on Bunnie XO's "Dumb Blonde Podcast" ... explaining that the first time he was paid for sex came about pretty much by accident.

TC says he was working at a Cheesecake Factory on the west side of Los Angeles back in 1986 after moving from South Carolina ... when he received an $800 tip from a group of ladies.

Todd naively thought it was simply a tip ... when he was later stopped by a man who brought him to one of the women he'd served, who required a bit more service for her dough.

He says he got in the car ... and the pair did the deed -- beginning a fiery, short-lived romance.

Worth noting ... this isn't the first time Todd has admitted to escorting. He actually revealed it on a podcast with his kids over the summer -- though it seemed more like a joke at the time.

Apparently, he wasn't kidding around ... and -- if you listen to the full podcast -- Julie Chrisley says he doesn't kid around in the bedroom either!