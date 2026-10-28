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Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Expressed Remorse For Fraud in Pre-Sentencing Letter

Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Apologized For Crimes in Pre-Sentencing Letter ... Possessions No Longer 'Define Me'

By TMZ Staff
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Savannah Chrisley's fiancé expressed regret for his past crimes in a letter to the judge right before sentencing in his fraud case.

We've obtained Jason Galanis' letter to the judge, submitted about 2 weeks before he was sentenced to 189 months in federal prison ... and he writes that he is "profoundly sorry" to the people he hurt -- and for not displaying a strong enough moral character.

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Southern District of New York

Galanis says he's had a lot of time to think over the previous few years -- and he realized he wasn't sorry for the right reasons -- not fully realizing how badly he hurt some people.

He writes, "I no longer let possessions define me as I once did. At 50 years old, I live in a 80 square foot cell ... with a bunkbed, a stranger, a shared toilet and where I've eaten every meal since March."

Jason goes on to say he shouldn't have blamed his father -- John Galanis -- for his own failings ... but he promises to make it up to his old man. He adds he knows he can and will change.

Savannah & Jason

Of course ... it's unclear how much this letter actually did to help him. Galanis was still sentenced to his long prison terms -- which only ended when President Donald Trump commuted his sentence last year.

Galanis pled guilty to 7 charges for a pair of financial fraud schemes ... including one involving a Native American tribe. He was housed at the same prison as Todd Chrisley -- and later met Savannah, with whom he hit it off.

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