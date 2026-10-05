Televangelist Jim Bakker Dies at 86

Jim Bakker, the televangelist who built a Christian television empire with his former wife, Tammy Faye Bakker, has died.

His wife, Lori Bakker, announced Jim died Monday evening saying he devoted 66 years to preaching the Gospel and remained committed to his ministry until the end.

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Lori described him as her husband and best friend, adding that his heart remained with the ministry and its supporters during his final days. She asked for prayers and privacy as the family grieves.

His cause of death is currently not yet known.

Bakker rose to prominence in the 1970s as co-host of "The PTL Club," which he launched with Tammy Faye. The pair also founded Heritage USA, a Christian theme park in South Carolina.

Their empire collapsed in the late 1980s amid a sex and money scandal. Bakker was convicted of fraud and conspiracy after misusing ministry funds and selling "lifetime memberships" to a hotel that was never completed. He was sentenced to 45 years in prison, though he ultimately served about five years.

After his release, Bakker returned to television and later launched "The Jim Bakker Show" with Lori, where he discussed Christianity, biblical prophecy and current events.

Tammy Faye divorced Jim while he was incarcerated and later married Roe Messner. She died of cancer in 2007. Jim and Tammy Faye shared two children, including their son, Jay Bakker.

Jim was 86.