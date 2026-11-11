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Brooklyn Building Collapses, Firefighters Searching for Anyone Trapped

Brooklyn Building Collapse Firefighters Looking for Trapped People

By TMZ Staff
Published
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FRANTIC RESCUE
Video: Brooklyn Building Collapses, Firefighters Search for Possible Survivors Trapped Inside
CNN/WABC

A building collapsed in Brooklyn, and firefighters are searching for anyone who may be trapped ... according to officials.

The building collapsed around 4 PM in Flatbush ... and the FDNY says there were reports of people trapped, and multiple people have been injured.

The fire department says 2 people are being evaluated, but responders are still searching for anyone else trapped inside.

According to ABC7 ... the building collapsed into an open construction site, and FDNY officials say one person is dead and several 4 construction workers were injured.

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CNN

You can see in the video ... it looks like the entire side of the building has fallen away, exposing bedrooms, closets, and the stairwell.

It's unclear if the construction work going on had anything to do with the building's collapse.

Story developing...

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