Play video content Video: Huge Landslide Forces Crowd to Run For Their Lives in China Aloysius Fernandes/Harrisons

Shangri-La may be a state of mind ... but that paradisal mindset was wrecked when people at a monument named after the famous city had to run for their lives from a massive rockslide!

You have to see the video taken at the Shangri-La Tiger Leaping Gorge scenic area in the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of China's Yunnan Province from earlier this week ... which shows huge rocks tumbling down the mountain -- while people just taking in the view sprinted from the potentially deadly debris.

The rocks slip into the rushing river below ... and, thankfully, reports indicate no one was injured during the sudden slide.

Play video content Video: Landslide in China Turns Building into Dust Aloysius Fernandes/Harrisons

A second clip captured the sliding earth rushing down the mountainside and through a small building ... which collapsed into water rushing past it.

According to the Shangri-La Tiger Leaping Gorge Tourism Management Company ... the rockfall occurred on the northern side of the mountain around 10:30 AM on Tuesday -- with rocks falling close to 2,000 feet from the cliffside down into an area without tourists.

The tourism company said the emergency plan was activated and staff went through the required safety checks after the rockslide ... adding that the gorge remained open despite the incident.

Worth noting ... these rockslides happen semi-regularly ... with a previous slide in July and another in August.