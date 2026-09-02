NYC Man Cheats Death After Getting Struck by Lightning: Video

Most people don't survive getting struck by lightning ... but don't tell that New Yorker Thomas Fahmy, who managed to cheat death on video!

NBC News reports that Fahmy -- who works for Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis -- was walking along the street on Staten Island during a storm Thursday night when he was hit by lightning.

Surveillance footage caught the scary moment on video, and NBC obtained the insane clip, showing Fahmy falling to the ground after being struck by a red flash of light. Fahmy miraculously got right back up and walked to a house nearby to ask for help.

Fahmy said he felt a "very intense burning sensation" and "tingling, numbness, pain, severe pain, in both my feet.” But Fahmy noted that he stayed conscious throughout the ordeal.

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Even more shocking, Fahmy suffered only minor injuries and was treated overnight at a local hospital before being released.