Woman Saves 2 Kids From Nepal Disaster in Dramatic Video

Play video content Video: Woman Rescues Children Moments Before Flood Jam Press

A woman and two children escaped Nepal's deadly flash floods by mere seconds ... with heart-stopping video showing a wall of muddy debris roaring right behind them.

The footage, shot Wednesday in a settlement along the upper Trishuli River, shows the trio scrambling off a road and up a steep slope as the disaster unfolds.

The woman and kids -- who appear to be wearing school uniforms -- stumble and hit the ground during the frantic escape ... but quickly get back on their feet.

She grabs the youngsters by the hands and hustles them uphill ... and seconds later, a massive torrent of brown water, rocks and debris barrels through the exact spot they'd just fled.

Local media reportedly identified the woman as the children's mother, though that has not been confirmed.

Play video content Video: Wall of Water Engulfs Port on the China-Nepal border

The terrifying close call came as catastrophic flooding ripped through Nepal and neighboring Tibet after a glacier collapse near Langtang Lirung unleashed an avalanche of ice and rock into the river system. Reuters reports the debris flow tore through villages and infrastructure for miles.

The death toll in Nepal has now climbed to 903, with 4,247 people still missing. Another 16 people have died in Tibet, where hundreds more remain unaccounted for.