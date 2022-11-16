Qatar World Cup Officials Apologize After Journalist Threatened On Live TV

A Danish journalist was threatened to have his camera destroyed on live TV ahead of the World Cup in Qatar ... and now, officials are apologizing for what they're calling a mistake.

TV2 reporter Rasmus Tantholdt was doing a live hit in Doha ... when three men pulled up on a golf cart and tried to put an end to the segment while on air.

We now got an apology from Qatar International Media Office and from Qatar Supreme Commitee.

This is what happened when we were broadcasting live for @tv2nyhederne from a roundabout today in Doha. But will it happen to other media as well? #FIFAWorldCupQatar2022 pic.twitter.com/NSJj50kLql — Rasmus Tantholdt TV2 (@RasmusTantholdt) November 15, 2022 @RasmusTantholdt

During the tense interaction, Tantholdt -- who displayed his media credentials -- accused the men of threatening to break his camera ... saying, "You invited the whole world to come here, why can’t we film? It’s a public place."

"You can break the camera, you want to break it? You are threatening us by smashing the camera?"

The clip quickly went viral on social media ... leading the event's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy to release a statement on the matter -- saying the Danish outlet was "mistakenly interrupted."

"Upon inspection of the crew’s valid tournament accreditation and filming permit, an apology was made to the broadcaster by on-site security before the crew resumed their activity," the committee said.

The organizers also say they discussed the matter with Tantholdt ... adding they "issued an advisory to all entities to respect the filming permits in place for the tournament."

The decision to host the massive sporting event has been met with harsh criticism ... including allegations of strict rules for media coverage in Qatar.

A BBC investigation has uncovered evidence of migrant workers dying in workplace accidents in Qatar, in the final weeks before the World Cup. Families in #Nepal blame poor safety standards. Qatar's govt says it’s committed to the safety of all workers. @pateriyaram @rajneeshb pic.twitter.com/Xjg6ghBcKS — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) November 16, 2022 @BBCRajiniV

Folks have also been critical of Qatar's handling of human rights leading up to the World Cup ... with reports of several worker fatalities in preparation for the event.

On top of that, many take issue with the emirate's views on the LGBTQ+ community ... as well as strict limitations on sexual interactions and alcohol consumption and lackluster living conditions for fans.