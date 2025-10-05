Hundreds of Mt. Everest Climbers Stuck on Mountain

Nearly 1,000 climbers were trapped on Mt. Everest by a blizzard ... and, while several hundred are safely down, a majority are still stuck up there.

The BBC -- citing Chinese state media -- reports rescure efforts are underway, with authorities and locals in the area teaming up to get people off the world's tallest mountain.

About 350 people are already safely down from the mountain ... but the rest are still fighting and braving the elements.

A large snowfall began Friday night ... pelting the eastern slopes of the mountain in Tibet -- a popular spot for hikers. Reuters reports authorities have made contact with the remaining hikers on the mountain.

BBC also reports heavy rains in Nepal has triggered landslides and floods ... which have led to the death of 47 people.