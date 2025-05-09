Darby Allin's Mt. Everest Kickflip Not In Guinness World Records Consideration

Darby Allin executed what is being considered the highest elevation kickflip EVER ... but unfortunately it won't go down in the history books -- 'cause Guinness World Records tells TMZ Sports it doesn't have any plans on recognizing the attempt.

Here's the lowdown -- the AEW star is currently a month into his journey of climbing the world's tallest mountain (29,031-foot peak) ... and after stopping off at Everest Camp 2, he decided to kill some time by doing a kickflip.

While it's all on video, we asked the professionals if the attempt would be accepted as the official world record.

Unfortunately for Allin, the record is only going to count in spirit. A Guinness World Records spokesperson told us, "This is not something we currently monitor."

Bummer for Allin, but it will probably be a while before the 32-year-old hears the news -- as we doubt Everest has the best cell service.

Ultimately, the goal wasn't to nail the kickflip ... but to reach the peak of Everest. We spoke with Darby all about it in September 2024 as he was preparing to travel to Colorado to work on expedition training ahead of the attempt.

"Mentally and physically, it's so demanding," he said at the time. "When I did my training last year, everyone was like, 'Man, you picked this up so well', and I was like, I think it has a lot to do with pro wrestling."

He was set to do the climb much earlier, but he suffered a broken foot during a match with Jay White, which delayed his trek.

The climb usually takes about two months ... so while the current attempt is at 20,958 feet -- there's a chance he goes for it again!!