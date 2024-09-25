Darby Allin Preparing To Climb Mt. Everest In April After Breaking His Foot

Play video content TMZSports.com

Darby Allin is hoping the second time is a charm ... as the AEW superstar tells TMZ Sports he's planning to climb Mt. Everest in April -- this after his first attempt was called off due to a broken foot!

Allin made the revelation this week while chopping it up with Mojo Muhtadi on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) ahead of Wednesday's match at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam against Jon Moxley in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday.

We broke the story -- Darby broke his foot earlier this year during a match, and some people took the injury as a sign DA shouldn't attempt to ascend the world's tallest mountain (29,031 ft. peak). But, he ain't buying that line of thinking.

"I was like hell no," Darby said. "I gotta climb Everest next year; I'm not using that as a sign. I'm excited, it's something I wanted to do but now I really wanna do it. It was ripped away from me two weeks before I was supposed to go, I broke my foot."

Following his match with Moxley ... Allin said he's off to Colorado to jump into training for the expedition. But, that's not to say he hasn't already been preparing -- Darby believes pro wrestling has helped him get ready to embark on the journey.

"Mentally and physically, it's so demanding," he said. "When I did my training last year, everyone was like, 'Man, you picked this up so well', and I was like, I think it has a lot to do with pro wrestling."

