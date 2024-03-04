AEW's Darby Allin Front Flips Off Ladder, Through Glass, In Sting's Last Match

Play video content AEW

Sting was the man of the hour at AEW's Revolution, but Darby Allin at least momentarily stole the show, executing one of the craziest moves you'll see inside the squared circle, front flipping off a 12-foot ladder, before crashing through a glass panel way below on the floor!

It was probably a 13-foot drop from where he stood ... to the glass. Truly insane!

31-year-old Allin got up, back and arm bloodied, body bruised ... but you already know that wasn't going to stop Darby, who is known for his gravity-defying stunts, both inside and outside of the ring.

Darby continued to wrestle ... while occasionally receiving medical attention on the fly.

After the match, DA assured fans he was okay.

"I wanted to come here to let people know I was still alive," Darby said post-match.

"I was in the middle of getting stitched up but I wanted to show everybody that the doctors are on top of it. I'm still breathing," Darby added, "It was crazy because I flipped through it, [the doctors] are like, 'Are you going to be able to continue?' F*** yeah, dude.'"

Back to the ring, despite being banged up, Darby and 64-year-old Sting defeated The Young Bucks and retained their AEW tag team title ... closing out one of the greatest careers in the history of professional wrestling.

And, it's no surprise Allin carried on for Sting ... we talked to Darby last week and he made it clear he was willing to do anything to allow Sting to go out on a high note.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Mission accomplished.