AEW Star Darby Allin Shows Off Awesome New Face, Head, Neck Tattoo

Darby Allin's rockin' a new look ... the AEW star showed off his brand new head and neck tattoo, and the finished product, like the stunts he pulls off in and outside the ring, is jaw-dropping!

Allin reposted video from tattoo artist Caleb Morgan -- based out of Atlanta -- who performed the intricate work on Darby ... a tattoo that runs from the side of his face and head, down to his shoulder.

The new black and gray tat was visible on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" when Allin saved AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy from a beatdown, with help from Sting.

The tattoo, particularly the neck section, looks like it'd be incredibly painful -- thankfully Allin, who just competed in the biggest match of his career (a Fatal 4-way), clearly has a high pain tolerance.