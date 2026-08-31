NYPD Fatally Shoots Woman After Alleged Times Square Stabbing Rampage

The NYPD fatally shot a woman after authorities say she stabbed two people in a terrifying rampage through New York City's busy Times Square before turning a knife on responding officers.

Authorities say the chaos unfolded when the 49 year old woman allegedly stabbed a man and then a woman in less than 30 seconds. NYPD officers rushed to the scene, where they encountered the woman still armed with a knife.

Wild video captures the tense confrontation as officers repeatedly ordered her to drop the weapon. Police say the woman instead threatened to kill the officers while advancing toward them with the knife, prompting them to open fire.

The woman was pronounced dead.

According to the New York Post, one of the two stabbing victims later died from their injuries. The condition of the second victim has not been released.