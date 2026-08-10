Insane Videos Show Colombia's 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake, At Least 22 Dead

UPDATE

12;06 PM PT -- The death toll has now risen to at least 111 people.

10:29 AM PST -- The death toll in the aftermath of 7.4 magnitude earthquake in Colombia has risen -- at least 74 are dead.

A massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked western Colombia on Monday ... killing at least 22 people, collapsing buildings and leaving others trapped beneath the rubble ... and video shows the heartbreaking aftermath.

The quake struck near San José del Palmar in the Chocó region, with powerful shaking felt across the country, CNN reports.

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Footage from several cities shows clouds of dust filling the streets as building facades crumble and residents race for cover.

Reuters reports 18 people were killed in Pereira, while 3 others died in Manizales, and 1 death was reported in the region of Antioquia. Rescue crews are searching damaged buildings for more victims.

In Cali, officials say around 25 structures collapsed ... trapping people inside and forcing the city to call in additional rescue teams. Injuries and serious damage were also reported in Quibdó, the capital of Chocó.

The tremors sent alarms blaring in Bogotá and forced people out of buildings, though officials there initially reported only cracks and no serious structural damage.

Flights were suspended at several airports while crews inspected the facilities.