Play video content Video: 5-Year-Old Boy Dead After Gun Left Unsecured At Home Detroit Police Department

A 5-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot in the head -- and police say it’s all because a gun was apparently left unsecured in his family’s Michigan home.

Detroit Police Department Deputy Chief, Sonia Russell, told reporters that the Friday evening shooting occurred while the boy was horsing around downstairs with 2 other kids -- ages 2 and 4. Russell said the boy’s mom and another relative were upstairs and they heard a gunshot before rushing downstairs.

According to media reports, police believe that one of the kids got their hands on an unsecured firearm, which suddenly discharged -- and a bullet struck the 5-year-old in his head, causing him to fall face first to the floor.

Russell said the boy was still alive, but in critical condition at a local hospital, adding that his mom was "hysterical." The two other kids do not have reported injuries.

The deputy chief also said the firearm was not recovered -- and officers are now trying to locate the gun.

According to Fox 2, a suspect is now in custody ... but no information is available yet on their identity.