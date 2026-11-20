Florida Father Kills His Wife and 3 Young Kids Before Taking His Own Life: Police
Florida Father Fatally Shoots His Wife And 3 Kids ... 'Daddy Please Don't Shoot Me!'
A father went on a violent rampage in Florida on Thursday, fatally shooting his wife and 3 young kids before taking his own life, according to police.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference after the massacre in Plant City, FL, and he said a 911 call first came in Thursday afternoon, but the dispatcher could only hear background noise.
Chronister said the dispatcher heard a man say, "Sorry, buddy," as well as a child saying, ‘Dada, daddy, please don’t shoot me" and "Daddy, please don’t kill me,'” Then, Chronister said, the dispatcher heard the loud bang of a gunshot.
Deputies responded to the home, arriving in about 10 minutes, and they found the bodies of the man's wife and 3 children, ages 1, 3, and 5, Chronister said.
The sheriff added that all 4 people had been "executed" with a firearm before the man turned the gun on himself. Chronister said it's unclear why the man killed his family, but police are investigating.
Chronister also said the family moved to Plant City a year ago, and they had no prior criminal history or calls for service.