Play video content Video: Sheriff Details Gruesome 911 Call Fox 13 Tampa Bay

A father went on a violent rampage in Florida on Thursday, fatally shooting his wife and 3 young kids before taking his own life, according to police.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference after the massacre in Plant City, FL, and he said a 911 call first came in Thursday afternoon, but the dispatcher could only hear background noise.

Chronister said the dispatcher heard a man say, "Sorry, buddy," as well as a child saying, ‘Dada, daddy, please don’t shoot me" and "Daddy, please don’t kill me,'” Then, Chronister said, the dispatcher heard the loud bang of a gunshot.

Deputies responded to the home, arriving in about 10 minutes, and they found the bodies of the man's wife and 3 children, ages 1, 3, and 5, Chronister said.

Play video content Video: Plant City Authorities Block Off Scene Following Murder Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff added that all 4 people had been "executed" with a firearm before the man turned the gun on himself. Chronister said it's unclear why the man killed his family, but police are investigating.