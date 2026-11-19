Susan Smith -- who notoriously drowned her 2 young kids in a lake in 1994 -- will spend at least 2 more years in a South Carolina prison after she was rejected by a parole board.

The 55-year-old killer was denied her freedom for the second time by the parole board, which voted unanimously Thursday to keep Smith locked up behind bars. Smith can try again for parole in 2028.

In July 1995, Smith was convicted of two counts of murder for drowning her 3-year-old son, Michael, and 14-month-old son, Alex, by leaving them strapped in their car seats and then letting her car roll into a South Carolina lake. The jury decided to spare Smith's life by not giving her a death sentence and, instead, voting to give her a life sentence with parole after 30 years.

During Thursday's parole hearing, Smith appeared on a video monitor and spoke directly to the seven-member board about what happened that fateful day in 1994.

She said her sons were totally innocent and did not deserve to die. She said she felt tremendous remorse for drowning them and asked to be released from prison so she could do some good in the world. While Smith did not shed any tears during Thursday's hearing, she did cry at her first parole hearing.

Smith went on to apologize to her former husband, David, who, she said, never got a chance to see their two sons grow up and, for that, she said she was "really, really sorry." She said she's not the same person she was 32 years ago when she committed the crimes.

At her trial, prosecutors said Smith was having an affair with another man who did not want children. So, Smith -- according to prosecutors -- killed her 2 sons to try to salvage her relationship with the man.