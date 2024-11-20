Killer Mom Susan Smith Denied Parole by Unanimous Vote From Board

Killer mom Susan Smith will not taste freedom after her plea to a parole board was unanimously denied following an emotional hearing.

The controversial convict, who has spent nearly 30 years behind bars for the drowning of her sons, Michael and Alex, appeared before a parole board in South Carolina via a video call Wednesday ... tearfully begging those hearing her case to let her go free. Michael was 3 years old and Alex was 14 months old when Smith killed them.

As Smith relayed in her testimony ... she now knows what she did "was so horrible" and claims she'd "give anything to go back and change it."

She noted she was struggling with her mental health when, in 1994, she strapped her boys into car seats and let her car roll into a lake ... resulting in her children's deaths.

She added ... "I want to say how very sorry I am." Smith's attorney also spoke to her past struggles, claiming she was "mentally ill" at the time.

In addition, Smith addressed some of her disciplinary issues behind bars ... stating she had learned from her mistakes.

She said ... "I am a Christian and God is a big part of my life and I know he has forgiven me and I know that is by his grace and mercy … And I just ask that you show that same kind of mercy as well."

Her ex-husband, David Smith, painted a different picture when he spoke to the parole board ... expressing his vehement opposition to a possible parole decision.

He noted ... "I'm just here to advocate on Michael and Alex's behalf and as their father. You know, God gives us free choice and she made a free choice that night to end their life. This wasn't a tragic mistake, it wasn't something she didn't mean to do. She purposefully meant to end their life."

Smith's ex said he never felt "any remorse from her for it," which is why he was speaking out at the hearing.

Five parole board members voted to deny her parole -- a sixth recused herself.

The board cited as its reasons for denial the "nature and seriousness of current offense,” noting Smith's “institutional record is unfavorable.”

The mother of 2 was convicted in 1995 and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. Wednesday marked the first time she was eligible for parole.