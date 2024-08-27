Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Killer Mom Susan Smith Begs Ex-Husband Not To Fight Her Parole

Killer Mom Susan Smith Please Don't Block My Path to Freedom! Begs Drowned Kids' Dad

Susan Smith, locked up for life since 1994 for killing her 2 young sons, is up for parole -- and has reportedly begged her ex-husband not to fight her potential release.

Her parole hearing is set for November 4 ...  and while the killer mom asked her ex, David Smith, not to oppose her bid for freedom, David's made it clear he’ll do everything in his power to keep her behind bars.

A family source told the New York Post David's firmly against Susan getting out of Leath Correctional in South Carolina ... adding he has every right to block her parole ... because she murdered his kids.

They added if Susan thinks she’ll get any support while trying to get out of prison, she’s even more delusional than they imagined ... and the answer from David's end is a firm "no."

Back in '94, Susan drove her car into a lake with her young sons, who were 3 years old and 14 months old, strapped inside. She got out of the car and reportedly watched them drown.

She told police a Black man had carjacked her, which stalled the investigation for 9 days as police searched for a nonexistent culprit.

She later came clean ... saying she’d killed her sons because the man she was having an affair with didn’t want kids. The car was later pulled from the lake with the boys still strapped in their seats.

