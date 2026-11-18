An Illinois man whose legal name is Captain America has been charged with murdering his 63-year-old co-worker ... after the victim's girlfriend claimed he gave her a disturbing note.

America was apparently in a car with victim Khanh Dinh's girlfriend -- who was giving him a ride -- when he allegedly gave her a note that said her boyfriend was dead and demanded she fork over all her money ... according to the Peoria County State's Attorney.

Thankfully, she was able to escape and contact authorities -- who in turn arrested America in neighboring Tazewell County.

After America -- who had previously changed his name from Mark Anderson to potentially run for office -- was taken out of the squad car ... police say they found the note Dinh's girlfriend told them about.

Police also performed a welfare check on Dinh -- whose body was found in his Peoria home, with blunt-force trauma to the head.