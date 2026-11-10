Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s Son Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run

Virginia Madsen and Antonio Sabàto Jr.'s son, Jack Sabàto, has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Alaska ... TMZ has learned.

A rep for the Anchorage Correctional Complex tells TMZ ... Jack, whose parents are the Oscar-nominated actress and former "General Hospital" star, was arrested Monday on two charges ... leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death and leaving an accident without assisting an injured person.

Jack remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

According to Alaska's News Source, Anchorage police responded to reports of an unresponsive man early Monday morning and found him dead at the scene. Investigators determined he had allegedly been struck by a vehicle that fled the area, later locating a Chevrolet Tahoe believed to be involved and arresting Jack in connection with the crash.

Antonio tells TMZ ... "We all just found out the terrible news and our family is digesting this horrible news and asking for privacy in this devastating news. Thank you."