Joe Biden Targeted by Pro-Palestine Protesters in Dublin, 2 Arrested

Joe Biden got a hostile welcome in Ireland Tuesday ... with pro-Palestinian protesters hurling milk and other objects as the former president was escorted out of Trinity College Dublin.

Protesters chant “blood on your hands” at Joe Biden as he arrived at a Trinity College in Dublin. https://t.co/gFL9qExV6a @HatsOffff

Biden was leaving the university with former first lady Jill Biden when protesters reportedly began shouting "blood on your hands," "shame on you" and "Genocide Joe" ... taking aim at his administration's handling of the war in Gaza.

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Things quickly got heated ... with demonstrators seemingly throwing milk cartons toward Biden as security shielded him and escorted him to a waiting vehicle.

Irish police, known as Gardaí, moved in to control the crowd ... with officers wrestling protesters to the ground and arresting at least two people.

Biden was in Dublin for a ceremony honoring his son Hunter Biden, who received the College Historical Society's Gold Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Public Discourse.

The surprise visit also comes nearly two years after Joe pardoned Hunter in December 2024 following his convictions on federal gun and tax charges.