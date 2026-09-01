Hunter Biden Jokes That He's A 'Little Gay' During Interview

Hunter Biden says he's not totally straight ... jokingly telling a podcast host he's a "little gay" on a recent podcast episode.

Joe Biden's son made the comment on "The Luke Beasley Show" last week ... telling the host he's probably around 48.6% gay -- not quite 50/50, but pretty dang close.

Luke then asks Hunter if he would be Hunter's type if he were gay ... to which he replies no -- he'd only want super masculine dudes knocking on his door.

The pair make it clear they're completely joking in this intro ... but it's certainly notable that Hunter's fully embracing the gay community -- even if only figuratively.

As you may know ... Hunter has five different kids with three women -- and he's happily married to his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden. He has never been in a public relationship with a man.

Play video content Video: Don Lemon Grills Hunter Biden Over Josh Hawley and Stephen Miller Gay Rumors The Don Lemon Show

Hunter's been on a seemingly never-ending media tour ... making the interview rounds and telling stories about his dad, his days using drugs and more. During one of these interviews, he said he thinks a whole lot of Republicans in Congress are gay.