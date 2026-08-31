Hunter Biden Says Joe Biden Used to Visit Him with Motorcade During Crack Addiction

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Says Dad Joe Visited Him with Motorcade During Crack Addiction Dopey Podcast

Hunter Biden got real about how his dad dealt with his crack addiction ... revealing Joe Biden used to pull up with a motorcade to his apartment.

Hunter told "Dopey" podcast host David Manheim that Joe used to visit while he was living with "Bicycles" -- an unhoused person Hunter had asked to sell him crack and teach him how to smoke it.

He told Manheim he thinks Joe and Bicycles had crossed paths when he would roll up to their place.

Hunter explained that his dad would call repeatedly before resorting to other measures of checking in, saying ... "He literally, you know, would drive over with a, you know, with a motorcade."

He says Joe would try to make the motorcade "as small as he could possibly make it," recalling how he would hear and see several SUVs pulling up, and his dad would head up to his apartment with a couple Secret Service guys.

Hunter said ... "I'd hear a knock on my door, and I’d open it, and, you know… there I would be, and you know [in] all of the obviousness of someone that was, you know, in distress."

He explained Joe would ask him what his plan was and what they were going to do. Hunter told Manheim ... "I’d say, 'I got a plan, and this is what it is.'"

Hunter said it wasn't long after that when he decided to go to L.A. and live out of the Chateau Marmont for about 2 months.

He tells the podcaster that part of the appeal was that it's the hotel where John Belushi overdosed, saying ... "I mean, I think I went more than anything because I was like, 'hey, might as well go out with a bang.'"

Hunter reflected that his stint at the hotel was his attempt at committing suicide "without having the courage to do it."