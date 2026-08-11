Hunter Biden Worries Trump May Seek Third Presidential Term

Play video content Video: Hunter Biden Fears Trump Could Make a Bid for a Third Term LionsShareNews/Backgrid

Hunter Biden is worried President Trump may try to stay in the White House beyond his second term ... joining those who are already sounding the alarm.

Former President Joe Biden's son was leaving LAX on Monday night when a photog told him people fear Trump will run for a third term -- and Hunter didn't hesitate ... replying, "Yeah, me too."

Hunter also said his dad is holding up amid his prostate cancer battle, remains tuned into politics and will be remembered as a "great president" -- though Joe hasn't revealed who he wants leading the Democratic Party next, at least not in his conversations with Hunter.

As for Hunter’s own political future ... don't start printing "Hunter 2028" signs ... at least based on his answers here.

That's a slight shift from June ... when Hunter joked he would join Gavin Newsom on a 2028 ticket -- as VP, of course.

As TMZ previously reported ... Trump toyed with a third-term run last year, before admitting it was "too bad" he couldn't run again.

Of course ... the 22nd Amendment limits presidents to two terms ... though former Trump adviser Steve Bannon has claimed there's a plan to keep 47 in the White House past January 2029.