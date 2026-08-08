Joe Biden's Cancer Has Spread Further and Is 'Very Painful,' Son Hunter Says

Joe Biden's health battle has taken another difficult turn ... with his son Hunter revealing the former president's cancer has spread further and is leaving him in serious pain.

Hunter got emotional discussing his dad's condition during an interview with BBC's "Newsnight" Friday ... saying it's been "really sad to watch" the 83-year-old go through it.

He said he actually wishes his father would complain more about what he's dealing with ... explaining, "The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further. It's very painful, and it's very debilitating in many respects."

As TMZ previously reported ... Biden announced in May 2025 he'd been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had already spread to his bones. He later underwent radiation therapy and hormone treatment.

Former First Lady Jill Biden has since said that Joe was doing OK, but acknowledged the fact that it had spread to his bones made his condition much more serious ... saying she believed her husband would live with cancer for the rest of his life.

Despite the pain, Hunter says his dad keeps pushing forward ... telling the BBC, "He's still doing his thing. He so believes in this country."