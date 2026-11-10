Ex-Swinger Reality Star Tony McCollister Facing Life In Prison For Bestiality

Tony McCollister, the former reality TV star convicted of charges related to child rape and sex with dogs, is headed to prison ... with a judge sentencing him Tuesday to 15 years to life behind bars.

McCollister learned his fate in an Ohio courtroom ... where the judge handed down the sentence for raping a child under 10 ... and he won't be eligible for parole for at least 15 years.

And that wasn't his only punishment ... McCollister also received prison time for gross sexual imposition, child endangerment, and charges involving child sexual abuse material ... along with jail sentences for sexual conduct with animals.

The judge ordered those sentences to run concurrently with his rape sentence ... and McCollister will also be required to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

McCollister and the 5-year-old victim's father both addressed the court during the hearing ... and the judge credited McCollister with 322 days already served.

His defense team says it plans to appeal the conviction.

As TMZ previously reported ... McCollister, who appeared on A&E's short-lived reality show "Neighbors with Benefits," was arrested in December 2025 after investigators accused him of possessing child sexual abuse material and sexually abusing his dogs.

He was later convicted of raping a child under 10 and other offenses ... while his former partner, Erica Grove, was convicted of separate child sex-related charges but acquitted of rape.