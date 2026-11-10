Viral Sting Video: Man Arrested After Allegedly Trying to Meet Minor for Sex at NYC Hotel

'It's My Kink to Be With Someone Young'

The man seen in a viral video allegedly trying to meet up with someone who told him he was 15 years old at a New York City Ritz-Carlton was arrested following a confrontation with so-called "child predator hunters."

Cody Plumlee was arrested Sunday in Manhattan, and according to a criminal complaint obtained by TMZ, prosecutors listed three screening charges against him ... attempted third degree rape, attempted disseminating indecent material to minors and attempted endangering the welfare of a child.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to the complaint, Plumlee connected with the individual online, where he was allegedly told the person was 15 years old ... and acknowledged the age.

The complaint alleges Plumlee then sent sexually explicit messages, including "I am very much into younger" and "any nudes?" ... before arranging to meet for sex inside his Ritz-Carlton hotel room.

The complaint states the individual entered Plumlee's hotel room, where Plumlee allegedly began touching the person's hand.

According to the complaint, Plumlee allegedly told an NYPD officer, "I was online looking for a hookup, he said he was 15, I ignored it, it's my kink to be with someone young."

Plumlee listed Apple as his employer on LinkedIn ... but a source familiar with the situation tells TMZ he actually worked for a third party vendor, not Apple directly.

Plumlee is due in court in January 2027.