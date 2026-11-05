Ex-Mickey Mouse Imitator Busted In Child Predator Sting Barred From Going to Library

The former Disney World Mickey Mouse impersonator arrested for trying to meet up for sex with an undercover cop posing as a 13-year-old boy is now out of jail ... and the judge isn't taking any chances while he awaits trial ... because the guy is barred from going to the library!

According to new court documents, obtained by TMZ ... a judge issued special pretrial release conditions for Collin Klaco that prevent him from going anywhere near a child under the age of 18. The judge also ordered Klaco to stay away from all electronic devices, including computers, with the exception of a phone he can use to make "call-ins only."

In addition, the judge says Klaco is prohibited from going within 500 feet of schools, childcare facilities, parks, playgrounds, and get this ... even libraries!

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Authorities say the strict guidelines are for Klaco's own good and the public's safety in Florida, where his alleged crime occurred. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said Klaco was among nearly 300 people busted in connection with a human trafficking and child-predator enforcement sting operation.

Judd said Klaco was a former Disney World Mickey Mouse imitator who spoke in a "spooky, high-pitched voice." The sheriff also said Klaco was arrested after he allegedly communicated online with an undercover cop posing as a 13-year-old boy and showed up for a sexual encounter at a rendezvous point crawling with police officers.