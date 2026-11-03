'Angry Old Man' with Alcohol Issues Kills Two Roommates Over Ice Cream Argument

A 69-year-old Florida man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly shooting and killing his two roommates following an argument over ... wait for it ... ice cream!!!

Police say what started as a "dysfunctional living arrangement" took a deadly turn after one roommate apparently ate Mark Robinson's dessert.

According to the arrest affidavit, obtained by TMZ, Robinson, who owns the Ocala, Florida home, told police he'd been having ongoing issues with his two roommates, 69-year-old Charles Etheze and 78-year-old Michael Menkes ... and it sounds like tensions had been boiling over for weeks.

According to Ocala Police, Etheze had contacted law enforcement "several times over the past few weeks" over issues at the home.

Play video content Video: Ocala Police Chief Says Old Man Killed His Roommates Over Ice Cream Dispute Ocala Police Department

During a news conference, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken described the situation as a "dysfunctional living arrangement." No kidding ... considering Robinson claimed he'd been dealing with ongoing problems involving his roommates, including their alleged failure to pay rent.

Balken didn't exactly paint Robinson as the friendliest guy in the neighborhood, either.

"It's clear that the homeowner, quite frankly, was an angry old man that had some alcohol problems and could get nasty with not only his neighbors but his tenants as well," Balken said.

Police say officers responded to the home at least three times this year ... but Wednesday's incident turned fatal.

According to the docs, officers were dispatched to the Ocala home after Robinson called police to complain that one of his roommates had eaten his ice cream. Yes, seriously.

"I have a very young officer trying to calm three 60, 70-year-old men down over ice cream. It's a ridiculous situation to happen," Balken said.

It's unclear exactly who ate Robinson's ice cream ... but the argument allegedly spiraled into something far more serious after officers left.

According to the arrest affidavit, Robinson admitted he'd been drinking that day, telling investigators he'd consumed a bottle and a half of wine before the shooting.

The docs say, after police left, Etheze and Menkes went for a walk, which Robinson described as part of their normal routine. But Robinson claimed he worried things would escalate when they returned, so he grabbed his Benelli 12-gauge shotgun and brought it into the living room because he "felt like there was going to be trouble."

Robinson told investigators that when the two men returned, they made a comment referring to themselves as the "ice cream bandits" before allegedly rushing toward him.

He claimed Etheze had a knife in his hand ... prompting Robinson to pick up his shotgun and fire a round, striking Etheze in what he believed was the front side of his body.

Robinson said he fired a second shot when Etheze attempted to get back up.

But here's where his story gets even more interesting.

Police say they didn't find Etheze in the living room, where Robinson initially claimed the confrontation happened. Instead, officers say they found him in a hallway outside the home.

When investigators questioned Robinson about the inconsistency, they say he admitted Etheze had retreated into the hallway after the first shot ... and Robinson followed him before firing a second round.

As for his other roommate, Menkes ... he allegedly tried to make a run for it, but apparently didn't get very far.

Per the docs, Robinson told investigators Menkes was attempting to escape through the front door and had made it outside toward the front gate when Robinson shot him in the back.

When police asked why he fired at Menkes as he was fleeing, Robinson claimed he believed Menkes was going to "come after him."

During the news conference, Balken said Robinson was already known around the neighborhood for being "cantankerous" with neighbors and children.

Robinson is now claiming self-defense ... but it doesn't look like authorities are buying his version of events, at least for now.

He's been arrested on one count of second-degree murder, though investigators say additional charges are possible.