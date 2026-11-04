Epstein Friend Leon Black Sues U.S. Representative Robert Garcia for Defamation

Billionaire Leon Black is siccing his lawyers on Rep. Robert Garcia, suing the congressman over comments he made about Black’s connection to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to court documents, obtained by TMZ, the private equity investor is suing Garcia for defamation, claiming he “lied to the American people” about his relationship with the infamous pedophile.

Black claims that on June 26, he told a hearing room full of U.S. representatives – including Garcia – that he had “no knowledge of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, and took no part in them."

But he alleges Garcia turned around and went on national TV, saying … “Leon Black is at the center of Epstein’s crimes.”

In a later appearance, Garcia allegedly said Black “was one of the last people to actually interact with [Epstein] before Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide."

Garcia said he’d spoken with survivors who “credibly named Leon Black as someone who was involved in the direct abuse of women” and was “directly involved” in sex trafficking ring Epstein was accused of running.

But Black is arguing that the representative’s statements weren’t true ... and claiming Garcia was well aware of that.

Black claims that, as a result, he’s received threats and fears for his safety.

He also claims that he, himself, was deceived by Epstein, along with “numerous other sophisticated people.”

Black alleges he cut ties with Epstein in October 2018 ... less than a year before he was arrested and died in prison.

The billionaire is suing Garcia for defamation … and is asking for $7.25 million in combined compensatory and punitive damages.

In September, Garcia called to hold Black in contempt for refusing to appear for a deposition before the House Oversight Committee despite being issued a subpoena.