Florida is gearing up for a record-breaking 20th execution this year ... but the man set to be put to death Thursday evening has spent decades claiming he was framed for the brutal murders of a pregnant woman and her husband.

Thomas Mitchell Overton, 71, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection right now at Florida State Prison ... more than 35 years after Michael and Susan "Missy" MacIvor were found murdered inside their Florida Keys home.

And here's the twist ... Overton has insisted for years that he didn't commit the murders, claiming police planted the DNA evidence used to convict him. His attorneys have also raised some questions about how that evidence was handled.

The case dates back to August 22, 1991, when Michael, 30, and Susan, 29, were found dead inside their home in Tavernier, Florida. She was eight months pregnant at the time.

According to court documents, Michael had been hit in the head and strangled, with masking tape covering his face. Susan was found bound with tape and strangled in the couple's bedroom, and investigators determined she had also been sexually assaulted. The couple's unborn baby also died.

Investigators say they discovered the home's telephone wires had been cut and a ladder was positioned against the balcony.

The murders went unsolved for years ... until investigators connected Overton to the crime through DNA evidence.

According to court records, investigators recovered semen from the couple's bedding and developed a DNA profile in 1993, but didn't have a suspect to match it to.

That changed in 1996, when investigators arrested Overton in an unrelated burglary case. Although he initially refused to provide a blood sample, investigators eventually obtained a court order to collect his blood for testing. Two separate laboratories then reported DNA results linking him to the semen found at the crime scene.

But Overton has always insisted he was innocent.

During his original sentencing proceedings, he told the judge, "I didn't commit the crime." But he didn't present evidence that could have helped him avoid the death penalty because he said he believed his conviction would eventually be overturned on appeal and didn't want to put his family and friends through the ordeal.

In his appeal to the Florida Supreme Court, Overton's attorneys argued that more DNA testing could potentially clear his name or identify someone else involved in the murders.

His defense also claimed police planted the semen evidence to frame him ... and pointed to some unusual details about how investigators handled the evidence.

Overton's lawyers also argued the serologist assigned to the case took crime scene evidence home, stored biological samples in his refrigerator, and even drove a mattress pad to a psychic for an inspection.

Yes, a psychic.

Overton's attorneys also pushed to have hairs found on tape that was used to bind Susan tested for DNA, arguing the hairs didn't appear to match Overton or either victim and could potentially point to the true perpetrator of the crime.

Despite those arguments, the Florida Supreme Court rejected his challenges, finding the defense hadn't established that the evidence was tampered with or that the additional testing justified relief.

Overton was convicted in 1999 of two counts of first-degree murder, killing an unborn child, burglary, and sexual battery. He was sentenced to death.