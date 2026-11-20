The execution of Reinaldo Dennes took over an hour yesterday as he complained of pain during the procedure.

Dennes was ultimately put to death in Texas Thursday ... but not before prison staff struggled to find a vein in order to hook up an IV line for the lethal pentobarbital ... AP News reported.

After he shared a brief statement, he told the warden to "go!"

Dennes then shouted ... "The pain! Go! Go!"

Asking "the father" to "take this pain," he added ... "My right leg is killing me! ... I don't think this is normal. Take me, father. Don't let me suffer like this. C'mon."

Dennes then began snoring loudly before breathing more quietly. After 64 minutes elapsed since the start of the procedure, he was eventually declared dead.

Despite the lengthy execution, prison officials claimed that while they struggled to find a vein, they said they followed procedures to the T, and nothing was abnormal.

And as for the claims of pain? Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Amanda Hernandez said ... "This isn’t the first time we had to insert IVs into other locations. It’s also not the first time we’ve had an inmate make allegations of pain immediately."