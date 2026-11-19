Play video content Video: Student Cuffed After Doritos Mistaken for Gun on AI

Baltimore County Public Schools is standing by its A.I. gun detection system ... even after four Black students claim the technology mistook a bag of Doritos for a firearm, leading to a terrifying encounter with police.

Gboyinde Onijala, Executive Director for Baltimore County Public Schools, tells TMZ ... "BCPS utilizes Omnilert in all schools as part of our system's multi-tiered approach to managing school safety and providing welcoming learning environments that foster positive student growth."

The district's statement comes as the company behind the technology is apologizing for the ordeal ... admitting the incident never should've happened.

An Omnilert spokesman tells TMZ ... "What these four students went through on October 20, 2025, should not have happened, and we are truly sorry for the fear they and their families experienced."

The company says its system is designed to flag anything that could be a firearm for trained staff to review ... but says the school canceled the alert within about two minutes and notified everyone who received it.

Omnilert stresses the importance of human review ... saying once an alert is canceled, it needs to stay canceled.

The company also points to an investigation by Maryland's Inspector General for Education, which found no indication of racial bias in the system.

Omnilert says it's reviewing the lawsuit and plans to respond in court, adding ... "Every student deserves to be safe at school and treated with dignity there."

As we reported ... the four teens claim they were waiting for a ride after football practice at Kenwood High School when cops descended on them after the A.I. system allegedly flagged their bag of Cool Ranch Doritos as a possible firearm.

According to the lawsuit, the initial alert had already been canceled ... but the principal allegedly sent a screenshot of the footage to a school resource officer, who forwarded it to police.