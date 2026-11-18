Shannon Beador has officially wrapped up her probation, three years after her DUI sentencing ... TMZ has learned.

In court records obtained by TMZ, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star's sentence of 3 years of probation was marked complete. We're told she also wrapped up her 9-month alcohol program and community service.

We reported earlier ... after she pleaded no contest to the DUI charge and prosecutors dropped the hit-and-run charge, the 'RHOC' star was also sentenced to 40 hours of community service in addition to probation and the alcohol program.

As you know ... Shannon slammed her car into a Newport Beach home in Sept. 2023 and fled the scene, resulting in the DUI hit-and-run charges.

Play video content 9/16/23 Video: Shannon Beador Leaves the Scene After Crashing Into Home TMZ.com

The legal aftermath played out on TV ... with Shannon apologizing to her kids, saying ... "I'm so sorry and humiliated that I disappointed you. Like, what kind of example am I at 59 years old?"