'RHOC' Shannon Beador Shares Update on Costar Jenn After Her Son Started Massive Brush Fire
'RHOC' Shannon Beador Jenn's Kid Taking Accountability For Starting Brush Fire
Shannon Beador says Jennifer Pedranti's handling her son's fire scandal the best she can ... and he's not running away from it either.
We got Shannon in New York City on Wednesday and our photog ask the 'RHOC' star about the brush fire Jennifer's son started in California, which caused thousands of dollars in property damage.
Shannon says the kid is "taking accountability" for his actions.
As for how her 'RHOC' castmate is holding up ... Shannon's got an update on that front too.
A few weeks ago ... Jennifer admitted one of her sons played a part in starting the Ladera Ranch brush fire in Orange County. She said her son's behavior was "unacceptable."
As we previously reported ... the 7.70-acre blaze caused an estimated $10,000 in property damage. The Orange County Fire Authority told us last week the investigation is still open.
Fires aside ... Shannon sends support to 'RHOC' OG cast member Jeana Keough amid her cancer battle.