RHOC's Alexis Bellino Marries John Janssen in Laguna Beach Wedding

Alexis Bellino is officially a married woman!

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum tied the knot with boyfriend-turned-fiancé John Janssen in a romantic ceremony in Laguna Beach, CA, on Friday.

The couple said "I do" at a venue overlooking the canyon and sea -- the same location where Alexis tells PEOPLE she felt her late mother's presence during a pre-wedding visit.

Roughly 140 guests were in attendance, including 'RHOC' favorites Tamra Judge, Jo De La Rosa, and Heather Amin, plus 'McBee Dynasty' star Galyna Saltkovska.

The Bravo star stunned in not one, but three bridal looks. Alexis told PEOPLE she didn't want traditional white, explaining, "I felt like a diamond walking to him." Later, she swapped into sleeker and shorter styles to dance the night away.

The celebration was filled with personal touches from a rose ceremony honoring late loved ones to custom jewelry gifts for their six combined children. Guests dined at interactive food stations featuring tacos, seafood, and carving stations before digging into a four-tier salted chocolate ganache and vanilla bean cake.