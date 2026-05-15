Shannon Beador Announces Death of Dog, Archie, in Heartfelt Tribute

Shannon Beador says her dog, Archie, has gone up to the big farm in the sky ... announcing his death in a heartfelt post.

The 'Real Housewives' star announced the sad news via Instagram ... sharing a happy photo of her golden retriever on the beach with several dove emojis over his head.

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Beador writes, "Heaven has a new special angel. Archie passed away yesterday and the girls and I are heartbroken."

She says Archie was more than a dog in the 10 years he was part of the family ... he was also a protector, best friend and the real "man" in her life.

Archie was always by Shannon's side, she says ... and, she's grateful fans got the chance to watch him grow up on "The Real Housewives of Orange County" -- while also mentioning his "Best Appearance" award win at Bravocon.



Shannon says her daughter, Stella, was able to fly home from Paris and be with Archie on his final day when he did all his favorite things ... standing in the ocean, sitting in the park and eating a ton.

Shannon also mentions the other dog she has, Troy, who she says keeps looking for Archie, another heartbreaker. Despite the sadness, she adds she's happy Archie's "a very special angel in heaven and is swimming, running, and playing catch with no more pain."



Beador promises more posts about Archie ... and she's asking other pet owners to give their animals a hug and kiss in memory of her pup.