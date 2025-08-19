Peggy on 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' 'Memba Her?!

TV personality Peggy Sulahian was in her mid-40s when she was cast -- and delivered the ever-so-pleasing drama -- on Bravo's hit reality show "The Real Housewives of Orange County" back in 2017.

Joining Peggy included the 'OG of the OC', Vicki Gunvalson -- the insurance company owner and queen of "whoopin' it up," Tamra Judge as the fitness-motivated blonde and Vicki's partner in crime (at the time), and Shannon Beador as the handsy and animated housewife.